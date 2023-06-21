Have you ever met someone and there was an immediate rapport with the person? The conversation flows with ease, and you are pleased to find that you both have many things in common. Even better, you discover that your new friend is rich in wisdom and can teach you a few things.
I met such a person a few years back. She shared what she had learned about the “power of forgiveness” when a family feud erupted over the settlement of her mother’s estate. As I listened to her story, I was impressed that she extended forgiveness to family members who had caused her great mental anguish, sadness, and disappointment. The details of the family feud, and how she was unfairly treated, are not the focus of this article. It’s how and why this lady chose to forgive those who wounded her with their selfish actions.
This gracious lady said that forgiveness didn’t come easy. Have you found this to be true? Sometimes we’d rather call down fire from heaven upon those who have hurt or offended us than to be Christlike and forgive. I could write chapters on how she worked through the forgiving process, but I will share a few main points I learned from her experience. She pointed out that if we don’t forgive, it will eventually poison every relationship we have, including our relationship with God. It also affects us physically. Our bodies were not designed to harbor negative emotions for very long, without it harming us.
This savvy lady also said, “How can we expect God to forgive us, when we refuse to forgive those who have sinned against us?“ You may be saying, “But I can’t forgive. You don’t know how much this person hurt me!” My friend felt the same way for a long time, but freedom came when she gave the hurt to Jesus, and allowed Him to walk her through the forgiving process. This doesn’t mean you condone what the person said or did, but through God’s grace, you let go of the offense so you can move on with your life. Yes, forgiveness can be difficult, but if we hold on to offenses we will lose our joy and end up in a prison cell of resentment. “By the way, that’s a lonely place to be,” added my wise friend.