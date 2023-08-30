Deputy Cody Maples arrests Jeremiah Howard

Deputy Cody Maples arrests Jeremiah Howard after a day-long search.

A respected kennel owner in Forsyth said he had no idea a new employee was wanted for murder in Cobb County.

“That was a total shock,” said Kevin Truitt, owner of Diamond Kennels on Hwy. 18. “He never presented to be somebody involved in something like that.”