A respected kennel owner in Forsyth said he had no idea a new employee was wanted for murder in Cobb County.
“That was a total shock,” said Kevin Truitt, owner of Diamond Kennels on Hwy. 18. “He never presented to be somebody involved in something like that.”
But apparently, the new employee, Jeremiah Howard, knew. When U.S. marshals and Monroe County deputies rolled up the driveway of the kennel where he worked on Friday morning to arrest him, Howard immediately ran into the woods. He continued for 9 hours and 10 miles as temperatures soared to 100 degrees before he was finally captured around 8 p.m.
After Howard fled into the woods from authorities around 10:30 a.m., an army of law enforcement and search dogs descended on the area of Taylor Road, Morgan Road and Head Road to set up a perimeter for the search. The Monroe County sheriff’s office put out word online about the pursuit, and civilians driving side-by-sides and ATVs joined in as well.
“Everyone in Juliette was out there with us,” said Monroe County deputy Cody Maples. “There were lots of civilians in the thick of it, sweating like we were.”
Civilians called in several sightings of Howard to 911 during the day, but every time, Howard disappeared into the briers and thickets before he could be captured. After time and the heat droned on, then the sun started to set and area residents wondered if they were in for a long, anxious night. Finally, Howard was spotted near Old Benton Road and authorities quickly tightened their perimeter to the location. The search dogs began running south toward the area while deputies approached from the north. Maples decided to come in from the west, and when he looked over he saw Howard lying in a ditch, wearing only shorts, underwear and ripped socks.
“I just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” said Maples. “He knew he was done. He was tired. He didn’t say a word.”
Howard was found 10 miles from where he first took flight.
Truitt said that Howard, who has a Macon address, was a model employee, showing up early and doing what he was supposed to do.
“I never got anything from that kid that made me think he was involved in something like this,” said Fields. “He was a good kid from what I saw.”
A Cobb County grand jury last week indicted Howard and Darris Butler in connection with a shootout and a failed armed robbery that took place at a home in Cobb County in May.
Howard and Butler were charged with murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. Authorities say around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, three men, Howard, Anthony Jones, 28, of Marietta and Darius Favor Butler attempted a robbery at 5115 Buckline Court in north Cobb. Anthony Jones and Darius Favor Butler were shot by the individuals they were attempting to rob. Jones lost his life at the scene, while Butler sustained injuries and was taken into custody by Cobb police. In Georgia, the law permits individuals to be charged with murder even if they were not directly responsible for killing someone during the commission of a crime, as long as they were involved in the criminal activity. This is known as the “felony murder rule.”
Butler was being held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center without bond, while Jeremiah Eshaun Howard was still at large until last Friday.
Truitt said while he’s still stunned, he has found things for which he is thankful.
“I’m glad nobody was hurt and that he can address it and deal with it,” said Truitt. “The truth will come out and hopefully everything will be well. I pray he had nothing to do with what they’re alleging he did. If he did, he’ll have to deal with it.”
As for Maples, he said he’s thankful to work in a county where everyone helps law enforcement so that there are good outcomes like on Friday.
“I don’t think I would work anywhere else,” said Maples.