Former Mary Persons soccer coach Dallas Hall is returning in August after one year at Johns Creek High School in Fulton County.
“We’re looking forward to being back,” Hall told the Reporter. “We are not a fan of up here.”
Hall said he doesn’t know which coaching position he will be taking, but he will definitely be working in Monroe County schools.
Hall was just 25 years old when he came to MP in 2016 as the girls head coach. He led the Lady Dogs to the Sweet 16 of the playoffs all six years, and to the Elite 8 in 2021. His girls record is 76-33.
Hall told the Reporter last spring that telling the MP girls team good bye was one of the hardest things he’s ever done.
“We’ve been a family since my first year and I’ve been blessed with amazing girls on and off the field,” said Hall.
Hall was originally going to be the head boys soccer coach at Flowery Branch, a Class AAAA school in Hall County. But then he decided to be the girls coach at Johns Creek. They went 5-9-1 this year.
His wife Casey Hall helped coach last year when Hall took over coaching both the girls and the boys. But she will not be teaching next year while she has their first child.
Former MP player Jacob Haygood coached the girls this year while former MP player Kenny Miller coached the boys. Assistant superintendent Jim Finch said it may not have been determined yet who will coach what.
