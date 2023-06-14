Former Mary Persons star and University of South Florida shortstop Eric Snow has been named a 2023 Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Snow becomes the 19th Freshman All-American in program history, and third in the last three seasons under head coach Billy Mohl.
“We are really proud of Eric and this recognition as a Freshman All-American,” Mohl said. “Eric had a great year on and off the field, and we are extremely excited to see him build off this moving forward. The future for him is bright here at South Florida.”
Snow was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, a First Team All-AAC selection and tabbed to the AAC All-Freshman Team last month.
The sure-handed shortstop posted a .978 fielding percentage and led the AAC with 145 assists while committing only five errors. Snow paced the South Florida offense with a .343 batting average and tied for the team lead with 45 RBI. He totaled 22 extra-base hits with 13 doubles, one triple and eight home runs. Snow’s .418 OBP and six stolen bases also ranked second on the team.
Snow had a team-best 20 multi-hit games in 2023 and ranked third on the team with 10 multi-RBI games. His first collegiate home run was a grand slam on March 4th and he followed it up with another grand slam the next day.