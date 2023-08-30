Makin’ Tracks Travel Club

Makin’ Tracks Travel Club (Photo courtesy of Galai N. English)

Members of the Spalding County Makin’ Tracks Travel Club visited Forsyth on Wednesday, Aug. 24 and enjoyed brunch at Shoney’s Restaurant, 323 Harold G Clarke Parkway, and shopping at Forsyth Antiques & More, 816 U.S. Highway 41. Forsyth Antiques & More has 180 venders offering a wide variety of items, which are constantly changing. Forsyth Antiques is planning a celebration of its anniversary on Oct. 28. 