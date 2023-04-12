The Forsyth City Council approved the final plat for Phase 2 of the Juliette Crossing subdivision at its April 3 meeting. Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis told council the Forsyth Planning & Zoning Commission recommended approval to the plat after reviewing it.
Planning & Zoning members had wanted assurance that the developer would put sidewalks on both sides of the street in Phase 2, but Ellis said sidewalks are not needed for final plat approval. However, Ellis said that sidewalks are required by Forsyth’s zoning ordinances, and the developer will have to include them before Phase 2 is completed.