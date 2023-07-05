Forsyth in its two centuries has a long history of house moving.
Most recently the commercial development of North Lee Street resulted in the removal of several residences that once lined this street. Some of them were demolished, but others were slipped onto trucks and carted to new locations.
The McGee house, where one of the founders of Georgia Hardware Company lived, was moved to a new location on Dillard Road. Its neighboring house, last occupied by “Bud” Frazier and his wife, was moved intact to Allen Drive under the direction of Dan Whitaker, minister at the Forsyth Baptist Church
Even houses constructed in midcentury along North Lee got moved as the street changed with the arrival of I-75. The brick veneer house of the Kimbell Zellners had its bricks removed and then transported to the new residential area of Betsy Lynn, where its brick veneer went up again. Holmes and Mary Zellner’s house went through town and down South Lee Street to a rural setting on Highway 42 South.
In another section of town, the two-story home of Horace and Clara Newton on Brooklyn Avenue was carted out to Spear Road after her death. This house was built in the early 1930s, much like the previous house on the Brooklyn Avenue site that fire had destroyed. At the new location out in the country, fire struck again, destroying the moved residence.
When the Persons decided to close their mill village on Highway 41 South, they had the houses moved to what became Pinckney Circle. This represented some 10 houses being moved through Forsyth to a new location.
Moving houses was not confined to the 20th century. In the 19th century, two houses were moved into Forsyth. Of course, when these houses were moved, it meant their deconstruction and then the transportation of the materials to Forsyth, where the house was put back together.
One of these, according to Monroe County, a History, was a two-room structure that Alexander D. Hammond brought from Culloden and attached to an existing house at what is now 166 West Main Street.
The other was the house at 244 East Main Street long identified with Agnes Newton. The story associated with this house is that it was originally in Clinton in Jones County but was brought by oxcart to Forsyth, crossing presumably the Ocmulgee River at Booth’s, later Dames’ Ferry. Documentation on this move is sketchy, but the story makes a significant contribution to Forsyth’s history of house moving.