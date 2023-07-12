Long before cell phones came with cameras, Forsyth had men who made images for their livelihood.
Probably the first was the daguerreotypist W. H. Chalmers in 1853. His business in Forsyth was not a success, however, and in October he offered for sale his equipment, consisting of “a very superior half-size Camera with apparatus complete, together with a good assortment of Plates, Cases, Chemicals.” If the buyer needed instruction in making daguerreotypes, Chalmers could provide that, too.
When civil war broke out in 1861, it became popular for fathers, husbands, and lovers to carry images of the women in their lives with them. William H. Thurmond in Forsyth could provide those “types.” Julia Stanford in July 1861 sat for him–six times–the process required total rigidity–before Thurmond got two acceptable daguerreotypes that his subject considered only “tolerable.”
Thurmond didn’t stay with that business long but soon established a mill on the Tobesofkee, where he reared his 20 children.
At the beginning of the 20th century, William M. Hubbard established not only the school at Kynette Methodist Church that became the State Agricultural and Teachers College in Forsyth but also a photography shop. It was part of his bargain with the church’s trustees to use their building. By then Hubbard was an experienced photographer, having had studios in Eufaula, Ala. as well as Cuthbert, Ga., where he taught for a while. As an educator, not a photographer, he achieved enduring importance.
George W. Grice, “the best photo artist between Atlanta and Macon,” worked in Forsyth in the 1890s, turning out the “best Cabinet Pictures for only $3 a dozen.” He also made house photographs “cheap at anytime and anywhere.”
With experience as a photographer in Dalton, Ga., and Chattanooga, Tenn. as well as Racine, Wis., Edgar O. Hurd, a native of Charlestown, Mass., came to Forsyth about 1903 and worked here until 1922, when he went to California. During World War I, when the military needed powder on the battlefield, he had to secure a license from the government to use it for flash lighting. Hurd made mostly portraits while in Forsyth, but he also did occasional landscapes, too.
When Hurd died in 1937 in California, a niece received his ashes–and kept them for 12 years before she finally arranged to have them placed in Forsyth next to the grave of his wife and his brother in the Forsyth City Cemetery.
Franklin E. Rowland, a native of California, operated a photography business here, too. He came to Forsyth about 1913, bringing with him a baby girl named Velma and for some years ran a local movie theater. He left Forsyth but later returned, married the educator Annie Sneed, and set up his studio on North Jackson St. In 1928 fire destroyed it. Rowland re-established his business and worked until 1930, when the photographer D. A. Warlick from Macon took it over.
In the post World War II period, the veteran Otis L. Waldrep Jr., augmented his income from a rural mail route by being a photographer. His subjects included weddings and other social occasions, church groups, family photographs for Christmas cards and houses, probably for documentation for insurance. Monroe County Historical Society has a significant number of his negatives in its photographic collection.
Whether producing daguerreotypes or carte de visites or Christmas card photographs, these photographers met a need for families in Forsyth to have images of their loved ones.