Long before cell phones came with cameras, Forsyth had men who made images for their livelihood.

Probably the first was the daguerreotypist W. H. Chalmers in 1853. His business in Forsyth was not a success, however, and in October he offered for sale his equipment, consisting of “a very superior half-size Camera with apparatus complete, together with a good assortment of Plates, Cases, Chemicals.” If the buyer needed instruction in making daguerreotypes, Chalmers could provide that, too.