Although today’s visitors to Forsyth seeking lodging have a choice of more than 11 hotels/motels, this has not always been the case. The hospitality industry grew especially after I-75 brought Forsyth’s first motel.

 In the city’s earliest years, there was the Eagle Hotel on what is now North Lee Street.  In the late 19th century, Greer’s Hotel and the Proctor House provided lodging. In the early 20th century, there was the Lancaster Hotel across from the then newly-constructed brick train depot.