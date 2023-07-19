Although today’s visitors to Forsyth seeking lodging have a choice of more than 11 hotels/motels, this has not always been the case. The hospitality industry grew especially after I-75 brought Forsyth’s first motel.
In the city’s earliest years, there was the Eagle Hotel on what is now North Lee Street. In the late 19th century, Greer’s Hotel and the Proctor House provided lodging. In the early 20th century, there was the Lancaster Hotel across from the then newly-constructed brick train depot.
The arrival of I-75 in the early 1960s ushered in the age of the motel in Forsyth.Today, there are 11 of these facilities along the Interstate, among them, the oldest, now called America’s Best Value Inn. It began, though, as the Quality Courts Motel.
In 1959, the prescient Wade Hampton Seagler from Roberta purchased property from the Merritt family for a proposed motel. There was no I-75 then; it was, however, in the offing and this property was convenient to it.
The first part of the motel was finished about 1963. Seagler built his facility in sections, beginning with the central office building and in time adding additional blocks of rooms, which eventually totaled over eighty.
Interstate I-75 too was built in sections, not necessarily contiguous ones. The first parts were a stretch in Tift County and another in Monroe County. Here four lanes ran from Bibb Mill in Forsyth to the area of Bolingreen Nursing Home in Bolingbroke. “The road to nowhere” some called it. Tourists could easily access Seagler’s motel from the Forsyth section of the road.
The motel was associated with Quality Courts United, a marketing cooperative established in Florida in 1939 that insured certain standards for the motels identified with it, hence its name Quality Courts.
For the local population, the most important part of the motel was its restaurant. Initially it was not a successful operation, but then in the 1970s under the management of Harmon and Betty Vedder it became “the place” in Forsyth to eat as well as to have parties and rehearsal dinners. It featured Southern cooking for local residents and Yankee travelers alike. There are some in Forsyth who even today recall fondly the white cake soaked in a vanilla sauce that was a favorite on the restaurant’s menu.
The restaurant was a family enterprise. Harmon Vedder opened in the mornings and worked until mid-afternoon. After teaching at Mary Persons, Betty Vedder came in and ran the operation until closing time, grading papers in her spare time. Their children, Al, Susan, and George, also worked there, doing whatever needed to be done.
In the big snowstorm of 1973, workers in the restaurant were unable to come into work. Guests in the motel came to the restaurant to keep it functioning, pouring coffee, busing tables. In 1972 Seagler sold the property and today it is still a motel, one of Forsyth’s 11, 60 years after its doors were first opened.