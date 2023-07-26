By Ralph Bass
D
ivisions in Forsyth’s religious congregations during the last half century are nothing new. Less than two decades after they established themselves in Forsyth in 1823, Baptists identified with the Baptist Church of Christ at Forsyth split.
One group became the Smyrna Primitive Baptist Church in 1837 and the other, rather ironically named, in 1838 became Harmony Baptist Church, its name either belying the recent division or else emphasizing the unity in the new church. Today it is known as the First Baptist Church of Forsyth.
These Baptists differed with each other in several ways including supporting missionary activity, having Sunday schools, and endorsing temperance societies.
The name “Primitive Baptists” may be confusing. Primitive is used in the sense of “earliest form of,” Primitive Baptists seeking to follow the model of the early Christian church, which employed no musical instruments nor held Sunday school classes.
Alas! The Baptists at Smyrna in 1892 split over the choice of a minister, the splinter group erecting the Forsyth Primitive Baptist Church on property they bought on South Lee Street, with a reversion clause, from the banker James M. Ponder.
When, contrary to Primitive Baptist traditions, the Forsyth Primitive Baptists decided to use musical instruments not identified in the New Testament, they withdrew from the Echeconnee Primitive Baptist Association and soon declined. Their church building on South Lee Street reverted to the Ponder heirs who sold it in 1931 to the local Ku Klux Klan. Still standing, it later became a private residence.
Smyrna Primitive Baptist Church had a sanctuary south of Forsyth on what became US 41. When it ceased to function as a church, the materials in its building were moved in 1973 to Tifton for use in reconstruction of structures at the Agrirama.
And today, the missionary-minded Baptists of the Baptist Church at Forsyth remain at the corner of Indian Springs and West Morse Street, where they apparently built their first building about 1840.