The five commissioners appointed to lay out the town of Forsyth in 1823 may be called the founding fathers of the city, but we know relatively little about them. Their names we readily know because they are inscribed on an aging historical plaque on the courthouse lawn:  James S. Phillips, John E. Bailey, Samuel Drewry, Hugh W. Lumpkin, and Anderson Baldwin.

Newspapers from the period have few references to James S. Phillips and John E. Bailey.  Samuel Drewry managed in the 1820s the Globe Inn located “on the southwest corner of the village.”  Drewry brought experience in hotel management; he had had an inn in Eatonton before coming to Forsyth.