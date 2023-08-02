The five commissioners appointed to lay out the town of Forsyth in 1823 may be called the founding fathers of the city, but we know relatively little about them. Their names we readily know because they are inscribed on an aging historical plaque on the courthouse lawn: James S. Phillips, John E. Bailey, Samuel Drewry, Hugh W. Lumpkin, and Anderson Baldwin.
Newspapers from the period have few references to James S. Phillips and John E. Bailey. Samuel Drewry managed in the 1820s the Globe Inn located “on the southwest corner of the village.” Drewry brought experience in hotel management; he had had an inn in Eatonton before coming to Forsyth.
But in general, these founding fathers seem quickly to have disappeared and seem to have had little involvement in the development of their offspring, the town of Forsyth.
Henry W. Lumpkin does have some notoriety but much of that comes from familial associations. His brother Joseph Henry Lumpkin was the first chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court and a co-founder of the law school, which bears his name, at the University of Georgia. Another brother was Wilson Lumpkin, the governor of Georgia who goaded the national government in expelling the Cherokees. Henry W. Lumpkin ran a tavern in Forsyth in the 1820s, but eventually moved to Marion County.
Anderson Baldwin’s name does crop up in Georgia newspapers of the period. He was responsible for administering several estates, selling enslaved persons on the steps of the Monroe County Courthouse in doing so. He owned Union Hall, an early hotel in the town, probably naming it to reflect his political sentiments.
Baldwin was politically active–and a strong Union man at the time of the nullification crisis with South Carolina. He was a member of Holy Grove Church and was involved in the controversy about the theology of its minister, the recently deceased William Henderson.
He evidently loved women. He married his first wife when she was about 14. She died in 1835 and five months later he remarried. When his second wife died, he soon married a third wife.
Baldwin was patriotic and was involved in Independence Day celebrations, on one occasion being selected to read the Declaration of Independence. He was a trustee of the Southern Botanico Medical College.
He also sought economic opportunities, and this accounts probably for his moving to the fresher farmlands in Russell County, Alabama in the 1840s, leaving the town for which he had been a commissioner in 1823.