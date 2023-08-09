[The following is hardly a fun fact but still a Forsyth fact.]
Most of Forsyth’s founding fathers died, as far as we know, natural deaths. One, Anderson Baldwin, did not and his death exemplifies the interpersonal violence so common in the ante bellum South.
For about 20 years Baldwin was active in the political and business life of Forsyth. In the 1840s he moved to Russell County, Ala. He continued his political involvement there also but seems to have abandoned the strong pro-union position he had in Monroe County and associated more with the states’ rights crowd in Alabama.
Politics caused his death.
On July 25, 1851, in Crawford, Ala., Baldwin got into a “political controversy” with Major James C. Holland. He said something that “Holland construed into an impeachment of his veracity.” [In other words, Baldwin called Holland a liar.] Incensed, Holland struck Baldwin with his fist and the two tussled.
When bystanders had almost separated the two men, Holland’s son Orlando drew a knife and stabbed the founding father of Forsyth, the knife penetrating Baldwin’s chest some five inches.
Baldwin, leaning on the wheel of a carriage for support, saw his bleeding wound and declared, “I am a dead man.” In half an hour he was, dying on the piazza of the hotel where he had been moved.
The perpetrator, Orlando Holland, taking advantage of the curious crowd and confusion, seized a horse, galloped to his father’s house, got a fresh mount, and escaped on horseback into Georgia.
Male violence, often inflamed by political differences or generated by a sense of offended honor, was a real force in 19th century Southern society and Orlando S. Holland himself did not escape it either. In 1875 he was murdered on the streets of Columbus, Ga.
Note: The Orlando Holland who killed Baldwin was Orlando S. Holland. He is not to be confused with the Orlando Holland who was the father of Ty Holland, the fabled sheriff of Monroe County, where some of his law-abiding descendants live today.