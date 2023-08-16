Depot

For many women in Forsyth–and the men who dated students at Tift College–the dormitory named “Upshaw” brings back great memories.  The Upshaw name, though, has little identification with Forsyth except for this building.  Addie H. Upshaw, for whom the dormitory was named, was never a resident of Forsyth—but her son was, and it was because of him that the trustees dubbed the building Upshaw.

Willie D. (William David) Upshaw in the early 20th century lived in Forsyth while he was financial agent for Monroe Female College, later Tift.   His primary responsibility was to raise $25,000 for another dormitory and an additional $5,000 for equipment needed at the college.