For many women in Forsyth–and the men who dated students at Tift College–the dormitory named “Upshaw” brings back great memories. The Upshaw name, though, has little identification with Forsyth except for this building. Addie H. Upshaw, for whom the dormitory was named, was never a resident of Forsyth—but her son was, and it was because of him that the trustees dubbed the building Upshaw.
Willie D. (William David) Upshaw in the early 20th century lived in Forsyth while he was financial agent for Monroe Female College, later Tift. His primary responsibility was to raise $25,000 for another dormitory and an additional $5,000 for equipment needed at the college.
The college’s president, Charles H. S. Jackson, was intent on expanding the enrollment and did, but the school needed additional dormitory rooms to accommodate more students. Thus William D. Upshaw’s appointment.
Upshaw cut a singular figure. When he was 18, he suffered a spinal injury. He never fully recovered, using crutches for almost the rest of his long life. While an invalid, he wrote Echoes from a Recluse and began to lecture, demonstrating great skill in speaking and in selling his book.
President Jackson obviously thought Upshaw could raise the money from Georgia Baptists–and “Earnest Willie,” as he was known, did, operating from his base in Forsyth.
After being a fundraiser for the college, he began publication of “The Golden Age,” described as a magazine of militant Christian citizenship, notable for its employment of women on its staff.
“The Georgia Cyclone,'' as he was also known, embraced the prohibition movement and worked to make Georgia the first dry state in the South. He lobbied members of Congress to pass the Volstead Act.
Having gained an understanding of how Congress operated, “Earnest Willie” ran for the House of Representatives in 1918–and won, serving four terms. In Washington, he continued his campaign against liquor, gaining the reputation of being the “driest dry” in Congress. In 1932 he was the Prohibition Party’s candidate for president.
Perhaps it was from his experience with students at the women's college in Forsyth that led him to support the 19th amendment, the only Georgia representative to do so.
The support for progressive measures in Congress by this former resident of Forsyth must be seen, though, against his defense in the 1920s of the Ku Klux Klan. Most notoriously he proclaimed the Klan’s Imperial Wizard, William J. Simmons, a man of “sterling character” who was “incapable of an unworthy, unpatriotic motive, word, or deed.”
It was for “Earnest Willie’s” mother, Addie H. Upshaw, though, not for this defender of the Ku Klux Klan, that the dormitory in Forsyth was named.