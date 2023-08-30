Depot

In the 200 years of Forsyth’s history there have been several important educational institutions that no longer exist.  State Teachers and Agricultural College, Monroe Academy, Ebon International Preparatory Academy, Hilliard Male Institute and Monroe Female College, later Bessie Tift and Tift, are among them. 

Perhaps the medical college that once functioned in Forsyth is the most distinctive of this group of past schools.