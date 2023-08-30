In the 200 years of Forsyth’s history there have been several important educational institutions that no longer exist. State Teachers and Agricultural College, Monroe Academy, Ebon International Preparatory Academy, Hilliard Male Institute and Monroe Female College, later Bessie Tift and Tift, are among them.
Perhaps the medical college that once functioned in Forsyth is the most distinctive of this group of past schools.
The name of the school, Southern Botanico Medical College, conveys its orientation. Its founders had come under the influence of Samuel Thomson who advocated the use of vegetative cures. He particularly encouraged the use of lobelia or Indian tobacco. Its roots, prepared as medicine, induced intense vomiting and heavy sweating, which Thomson held expedited the recovery of the sick patient.
In 1839 the founders of the medical college, including such Forsyth trustees as Angus M. B. King and Anderson Baldwin, secured a charter from the state legislature for the school to be established here.
The trustees of the school built an impressive three-story structure for the new school, although they were not able to finish some of the interior sections. They located their building on what later became the site of Ponder Hall, now on the Georgia Corrections Department headquarters campus. [Fire destroyed the building in 1879 but remains of its foundations exist under Ponder Hall.]
In 1842 a member of its faculty, Alfred N. Worthy, published in Forsyth a text of Thomsonian medicine, "Treatise on the Botanic Theory and Practice of Medicine," probably the first book ever published in the town. The Forsyth Thomsonians also published in Forsyth the "Southern Botanico-Medical Journal."
Requirements for the medical diploma included attending a series of lectures, writing a thesis, and passing an examination on the principles of Thomsonian medicine.
The school ran into numerous financial problems and in 1845 the trustees decided to move it to Macon, where it functioned until 1861.
Its removal to Macon made the Southern Botanico Medical College the first significant school on the list of Forsyth’s defunct educational institutions.