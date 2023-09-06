Smallpox was never a major problem in the 200 years of Forsyth’s history, but the municipal officials took the possibility, especially in 1903, of a smallpox epidemic seriously.
Probably the most serious outbreak in Forsyth in the 19th century was in 1874. The authorities quickly sent one patient to the isolated smallpox hospital–sometimes called a pest house–about three miles out in the country and apparently a few others came down with the disease and were placed there. Parents who had neglected the vaccination of their children rushed to get them vaccinated.
When some "cantankerous” thieves there stole bedding, hung out on a clothesline before being burned, the authorities feared that a serious epidemic might break out because bedding and clothing, if infected, could carry the variola virus. The outbreak didn’t develop.
More significantly, in January 1903, the city officials, fearing that an outbreak might affect the residents of Forsyth, stationed special police on each road leading into the town to make sure that no person, exposed to smallpox, entered the city.
The city fathers were serious. If a person whom the police turned back sneaked into Forsyth, that person was subject to a $50 fine.
Reported the Advertiser, “Any person who has recently had smallpox or who has been recently exposed to that disease will be turned back. The regulation is necessary to the safety of the town.”
The newspaper further noted that the city officials had this authority under both city and state law. In an editorial comment, the Advertiser went further. “It is the duty,” it prescribed, “of every citizen of Forsyth ... to have himself and the members of his family immediately vaccinated.”
The editor continued, “Should it become necessary, the city…authorities will not hesitate to require and enforce compulsory vaccinations.” Vaccination “may be unpleasant, but it ... .is the best known way of keeping that dread visitor beyond our borders.”
The dreaded smallpox epidemic did not break out in 1903.
In 1921, however, there was a genuine outbreak, beginning with students at Bessie Tift College and then among students at the Forsyth high school. The local newspaper described it as being “a mild form” or variola minor but added that still “vaccination has become the order of the day.”