Smallpox was never a major problem in the  200 years of  Forsyth’s history, but the municipal officials took the possibility, especially in 1903,  of a smallpox epidemic seriously.

Probably the most serious outbreak in Forsyth in the 19th century was in 1874. The authorities quickly sent one patient to the isolated smallpox hospital–sometimes called a pest house–about three miles out in the country and apparently a few others came down with the disease and were placed there. Parents who had neglected the vaccination of their children rushed to get them vaccinated.