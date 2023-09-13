In its 200 years, Forsyth has produced several men who had influential careers elsewhere. Among them is James Francis Jenkins who became a pioneer civil rights leader and journalist in Canada.
His father, also James, a native of South Carolina, came to Forsyth in 1870 probably as a teacher and married Mary Jane Young here in 1872. Two years later he had acquired enough money to purchase property in Forsyth for a home.
The next year he bought a lot in “the bottom” where he set up a grocery store. As the historian Joseph P. Reidy has pointed out, for blacks at this time “having one’s own business alleviated the problem of being dependent upon white men for one’s livelihood.”
James Jenkins established a good reputation for himself in the white community. “He is,” commented the Advertiser on one occasion, “a thrifty and orderly man and … well thought of.” When Jenkins died, a letter in the local newspaper about him remembered that Jenkins was “ever willing to lend a helping hand to all charitable enterprises and institutions for the improvement of his race.”
He and his wife had four children, the only son being James F. Jenkins, who was born in Forsyth on August 16, 1878. His father died in 1883 when young Frank was just four and he and his siblings were first under the guardianship of the resourceful Martha Peeples Young. Later Joseph A. Huddleston, a future mayor of Forsyth, became their guardian.
James F. Jenkins probably attended Jackson Academy on James Street, which his father, along with Adolphus Bell, David Morris, and Henry Comer as trustees, had gotten chartered in 1878. Having finished what schooling the community afforded black students, Jenkins went to Atlanta in 1896 to be in the college preparatory class at Atlanta University. He graduated from the college in 1905.
At this time a young Harvard graduate, W. E. B. DuBois, taught at the school and published his studies and essays, including "Souls of Black Folks." His uncompromising advocacy of racial equality deeply influenced the thinking and writings of Jenkins.
From Atlanta, Jenkins moved to Chicago, where he was a journalist, and then to London, Ontario. In Canada, he wrote DuBois that he found racist attitudes “just as bad as any form of prejudice which we meet in the Republic south of us.” In London, Jenkins established a newspaper, “The Dawn of Tomorrow,” vowing to confront racism in Canada.
Knowing that coordinated efforts were needed in this fight, he helped establish the Canadian civil rights organization, the Canadian League for the Advancement of Colored People and served as its first secretary. James F. Jenkins died suddenly in 1931 of heart failure following surgery. Jenkins inspired others, as Dr. Melissa N. Shaw has written, “to fight for what he called the ‘righteousness of our cause’ in the British part of North America.”
Note: For a scholarly appreciation of Jenkins, see Dr. Melissa N. Shaw’s sketch of him in Dictionary of Canadian Biography, available online.