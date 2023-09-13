Depot

In its 200 years, Forsyth has produced several men who had influential careers elsewhere. Among them is James Francis Jenkins who became a pioneer civil rights leader and journalist in Canada.

 His father, also James, a native of South Carolina, came to Forsyth in 1870 probably as a teacher and married Mary Jane Young here in 1872. Two years later he had acquired enough money to purchase property in Forsyth for a home.  