I
f they had a few extra coins in the 1930s, citizens of Forsyth could enjoy a thirst-quenching Double Cola bottled on North Jackson Street in Forsyth.
Double Cola as a beverage derived its name from its having twice the fluid ounces as the six-ounce bottle that was the norm at the time. Its line of flavors included Double-Orange, Double-Lemon, Double-Grape, and Double-Strawberry. “Double Good, Double Cola” they advertised.
The Double Cola enterprise in Forsyth reflected the entrepreneurship of two Monroe County men, Charlie Davis Little and his brother-in-law, J. Willie Webb.
Little, according to Double Cola sources, began delivering newspapers when he was eight and eventually worked for the Parker Railway News Company. Its head, T. C. Parker, owned a beverage bottling plant and that got Little interested in bottling.
In 1922 Little, with another former employee of the Chero-Cola Company, organized the Good Grape Company. A few years later they changed the company’s name to Seminole Fruit Flavor Company and from its headquarters in Chattanooga began the production of Double Cola.
In 1929 the Seminole Company opened a bottling facility in the Rutherford and Phinazee Building at 57 North Jackson Street in Forsyth. The opening festivities featured a calliope that produced “plenty of music as it rode majestically over the streets” of Forsyth. In keeping with the name of the company, Little and Webb brought in Chief Little Bear, described as “a full-fledged Seminole Indian chief” whose parents had died at Custer’s Last Stand, to celebrate the opening of the plant.
J. Willie Webb, with the assistance of his two sons, James and Walter, managed the bottling of the Double-Cola products here.
Harold G. Clarke in his under-appreciated memoir, "Remembering Forward," wrote about watching the bottling of Double Cola on summer afternoons.
“The continuous line of bottles moving along on a track first were thoroughly washed and were then filled with soda pop and capped. All this made a wonderful sound as the rattle of the track provided the rhythm for the harmony of the swishing washer, the scooting filler, and the popping capper. This audio turned into a video with the bottles doing a dance of wiggles and jumps on their way to become color holders of Double Orange or Double Grape.”
Double Cola continued to be bottled in Forsyth until at least the mid-1950s and while Forsyth has now lost its bottling facility, the product continues to be produced under the guidance of the company headquarters still in Chattanooga. There it celebrated its centennial in 2022.