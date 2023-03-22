The city of Forsyth established in 1823 is celebrating its Bicentennial this year. Here’s a Forsyth Fun Fact for you …
A woman's stamp is on domestic architecture in Forsyth. The architect Leila Ross Wilburn (1885-1967) never lived in Forsyth, yet she had a profound influence on the style and design of homes built in this town, especially during the housing boom after World War II. Over the years, Wilburn published nine volumes of house plans in a variety of styles, including ranch, colonial, and Craftsman. She sold plans for these houses for $25 to $40, considerably less than her fees for an individually designed residence. She was responsible for many of the plans for homes in Forsyth's post-War II subdivision, Jackson Heights, and for others on South Lee Street.