Depot

Several little boys who once walked the streets of Forsyth later became men of national prominence.

James M. Nabrit, Jr.  was a young boy when his father served as minister to the congregation at St. James Baptist Church. Although the family lived in Macon, Nabrit doubtlessly accompanied his father to Forsyth for services, walking down James Street from the depot to the church. Years later Nabrit, an attorney, served as president of Howard University for almost a decade.