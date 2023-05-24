Several little boys who once walked the streets of Forsyth later became men of national prominence.
James M. Nabrit, Jr. was a young boy when his father served as minister to the congregation at St. James Baptist Church. Although the family lived in Macon, Nabrit doubtlessly accompanied his father to Forsyth for services, walking down James Street from the depot to the church. Years later Nabrit, an attorney, served as president of Howard University for almost a decade.
Nabrit’s brother, some five years younger, probably wasn’t walking when his father left the pastorate at St. James. This younger brother, Samuel, became a marine biologist holding a Ph. D. from Brown University. Dr. Nabrit later served on the U. S. Atomic Energy Commission.
Thomas A. Dorsey was a tot when he trudged behind his father, who had come to Forsyth as a Pentecostal minister. Years later, Dorsey, by then an accomplished musician, experienced a personal tragedy, the death of his wife and infant son, that resulted in his writing the gospel hymn “Take My Hand Precious Lord.” He also wrote “Peace in the Valley.”
Born in England, T. Addison Richards was in his teens when his family moved to Forsyth so that his father could teach at the Forsyth Female Academy. Here he probably first heard about the high falls of the Towaliga River. Some years later he visited the falls with his artist brushes, creating an image he used in the book, Georgia Illustrated, which he and his brother published.
Years later Richards, ensconced in the artistic circles of Manhattan, became corresponding secretary of the National Academy of Design, serving for 40 years. He not only continued to paint but he also edited the first major guidebook to the United States and Canada with information on transportation, hotels, sites to visit. It naturally included illustrations by Richards.
Unlike the others mentioned here, Maceo Hubbard was born in Forsyth and grew up here, but left his hometown to attend Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. In 1926, he graduated from Harvard’s law school, one of the few from Forsyth ever to have done so. During World War II he was an attorney for the Fair Employment Practices Committee and after the war joined the Justice Department. There he helped fashion the legislation that became the Civil Rights Act of 1964.