“Cabaniss” is a well-known place name in Forsyth, and Monroe County. In the city of Forsyth, there is an avenue named Cabaniss– misspelled though it be on the street sign. There’s a road called Cabaniss and an Old Cabaniss Road, too, and a Cabaniss Farms Drive. In addition, there is a community called Cabaniss with the Cabaniss Baptist Church there.

But today there is not a single Cabaniss on the list of property holders in Monroe County.