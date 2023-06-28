“Cabaniss” is a well-known place name in Forsyth, and Monroe County. In the city of Forsyth, there is an avenue named Cabaniss– misspelled though it be on the street sign. There’s a road called Cabaniss and an Old Cabaniss Road, too, and a Cabaniss Farms Drive. In addition, there is a community called Cabaniss with the Cabaniss Baptist Church there.
But today there is not a single Cabaniss on the list of property holders in Monroe County.
Why then these place names? Without good documentation for the first naming of these places, it’s difficult to determine if they bear the name of the family or honor a specific member of that family. There can be little doubt, though, that the place names derive from Elbridge Guerry Cabaniss or one of his male descendants, most likely Thomas B. Cabaniss.
[Nor can there be little doubt that the name honors a male member of the family, the naming authorities seldom honor a woman with a street name, Agnes Street in Forsyth for Agnes Newton being an exception.]
Elbridge Guerry Cabaniss came to Forsyth when it was first opened after the Treaty of Indian Springs in 1821. He came to teach but soon embraced the study of law and passed the bar exam.
In his younger days, he may have been on the wild side–Cabaniss was once indicated for “playing and betting at cards”-- but he soon joined the Baptist church and abandoned the ways of his youth.
He also became politically active and served as both clerk of the superior court and ordinary. When Georgia came under the Confederate States of America, the politically adroit Cabaniss became its collector of revenue in Georgia, operating from his offices in Forsyth. When the rebellion collapsed, he ran for the United States Congress from his district–and was elected.
Elected, but not seated. Members of Congress, exercising their authority under Article I, section 5, refused to seat him because of his support of the Confederate government.
Or the name, especially for Cabaniss Avenue, may have come from E. G. Cabaniss’ son, Thomas Banks Cabaniss, a Confederate officer who was elected to the House of Representatives in 1892 and unlike his father, was seated. He served only one term, after which President Grover Cleveland appointed him to the Dawes Commission, which dealt with affairs in the Indian Territory. This Cabaniss was also a mayor of Forsyth.
Less likely were any of these places in honor of a younger son of Elbridge Gerry Cabaniss, Henry Harrison Cabaniss, a newspaperman who edited for a while the Advertiser in Forsyth but spent most of his career as business manager of Hoke Smith’s Atlanta Journal.
In antebellum politics, Cabaniss Grove in front of the Cabaniss residence on what is now 200 West Main Street had a reputation for hosting rallies for such Georgia politicos as Alexander Hamilton Stephens (vice president of the Confederate States), Robert Toombs (briefly secretary of state of the Confederate States), Benjamin Hill (Confederate Senator), and later John B. Gordon (Confederate general, governor of the state, and U. S. Senator, who unlike Elbridge G. Cabaniss, was seated). Cabaniss Avenue was carved out of part of that grove.