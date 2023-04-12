Forsyth Depot

In the long history of the male-dominated Forsyth newspaper, the Advertiser, two women, Ada O. Sanders and Jane Lanyon Leeder, have been at its helm.

James P. Harrison founded the newspaper in 1867, replacing the Educational Journal established by William C. Wilkes, the president of Monroe Female College, later Tift. Harrison’s first press was the Washington press that Henry W. Patterson had used to print his Chattanooga Rebel, the mobile newspaper the great Southern journalist Patterson published during the Civil War.