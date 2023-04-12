In the long history of the male-dominated Forsyth newspaper, the Advertiser, two women, Ada O. Sanders and Jane Lanyon Leeder, have been at its helm.
James P. Harrison founded the newspaper in 1867, replacing the Educational Journal established by William C. Wilkes, the president of Monroe Female College, later Tift. Harrison’s first press was the Washington press that Henry W. Patterson had used to print his Chattanooga Rebel, the mobile newspaper the great Southern journalist Patterson published during the Civil War.
In the Advertiser office in Forsyth, a freedman, Tyler Slaughter, was the pressman. Newspapers throughout the state in 1880 carried notice of his death from dropsy.
After Harrison, various men, including Mayor William E. Sanders, owned the paper. When Sanders died, his widow, Ada O. Sanders, assumed management of the newspaper, publishing it with the assistance of Mary (‘Mamie’) Pinckard, a daughter of the attorney James Steptoe Pinckard and his third wife, Mary Sharp Pinckard.
The Rev. Jack H. Clarke owned and edited the Advertiser from 1917 until 1946, when he was elected county school superintendent. After 1946, it went through a succession of owners, among them the Canadian-born Jane Lanyon Leeder, who served as its editor along with her son, Richard Cox.
In the early 1970s, the Advertiser petered out during the editorship of Gainer E. Bryan Jr., unable to meet the vigorous challenge of the Monroe County Reporter that Don Daniel had started in 1973.