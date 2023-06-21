In its 200 years, Forsyth has had several residents who came here and then moved on to achieve success and fame elsewhere. Among them, Joel Chandler Harris, T. Addison Richards, Edward C. Mazique, and Sallie Chapman Gordon Law. The Winship brothers also fall into this category.
Born in Massachusetts, they came to Georgia in the 1820s to the frontier town of Forsyth. Here they established one of the town’s first industries, a shoe manufacturing facility. The production of shoes required not only labor with a certain set of skills but also a readily available supply of leather. In conjunction with their shoe factory, the Winships also had a Tanyard with an easy access to water, needed in the foul-smelling tanning process. The tannery was probably located around Todd Creek on the road to Culloden.
In time the brothers moved on, carrying their enterprising spirit with them, but they retained shoe production in Forsyth. The factory seems to have specialized in the production of what the manufacturers called “negro shoes.” These were a type of brogan, the ankle-high work shoe probably with soles that were pegged instead of being sewed. Shoes with sewn soles were more expensive–but also more lasting.
Coming to the slave-holding South, these Massachusetts-born brothers quickly adapted to the region’s prevailing labor system: they became slave holders. These skilled enslaved men worked in the Winship shoe production in Forsyth. They also seemed to have carried with them the New England concept of a mill village. In an advertisement in 1838 for shoemakers with “men of steady habits” being preferred, Isaac Winship stated that the company could furnish “convenient dwellings at reasonable rates.”
In the late 1820s the brothers moved to Macon, where they together had a mercantile business.
Joseph Winship, however, after a brief stay there moved to Atlanta, where he established Winship’s Iron Works. In time Isaac and his family joined him. The iron works produced steam engines, sugar mills, kettles, mining machinery as well as “mill work of all descriptions.” During the Civil War, the company secured contracts from the Confederate government to produce railroad freight cars.
During the war years, Isaac’s wife, Martha, led the Atlanta Hospital Association to assist with the medical care of sick and wounded soldiers. After the war, Isaac Winship and his wife Martha returned to Macon and his family became identified with that city. The Winship ties with Forsyth became stronger when Isaac and Martha’s son, Joseph Warren, married a member of the Cabaniss family of Forsyth.
After the war, Joseph Winship remained in Atlanta. His great-grandson, Robert Winship Woodruff, presided over the operation of the success of the Coca-Cola Company there from 1923 until 1984. Woodruff’s philanthropy during his lifetime was an estimated $350 million, benefitting medicine, arts, and education.