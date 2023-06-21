Depot

In its 200 years, Forsyth has had several residents who came here and then moved on to achieve success and fame elsewhere. Among them, Joel Chandler Harris, T. Addison Richards, Edward C. Mazique, and Sallie Chapman Gordon Law.   The Winship brothers also fall into this category.

 Born in Massachusetts, they came to Georgia in the 1820s to the frontier town of Forsyth.  Here they established one of the town’s first industries, a shoe manufacturing facility. The production of shoes required not only labor with a certain set of skills but also a readily available supply of leather.  In conjunction with their shoe factory, the Winships also had a Tanyard with an easy access to water, needed in the foul-smelling tanning process.  The tannery was probably located around Todd Creek on the road to Culloden.