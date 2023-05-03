Twelve years after Alexander Graham Bell patented the telephone in 1876, residents of Forsyth were beginning to install the new communication technology.
In 1888 the local newspaper, the Advertiser, reported that “Forsyth is catching on to the telephone fever.”
Evidently the telephone fever was not too widespread, though, for the news article revealed, “There are now in operation in the city, three telephones put up for individual use, and running from the business houses of the owners to their respective homes.”
With the introduction in Forsyth in 1895 of an exchange, so called because connections could be made at a switchboard between any two parties subscribing, telephone users in Forsyth could call a larger number of persons. That is, if they paid the charge of a dollar a month.
The man behind the creation of telephone service in Forsyth was Dan H. Green, whose business was first at 44 North Jackson Street. [The name plate Green and Hale is still there, Odolphus O. Hale being his brother-in-law.]
A Horologist trained at the Rockford [Illinois] Watchmaker’s Institute, Green could “design, make, and repair timepieces of every description.” He advertised that he could also repair guns, pistols and sewing machines.
Although his first exchange was probably at 44 North Jackson, in 1900 Green moved his company to 16 North Jackson on the square. He built a second story to his store for the office of the exchange. From this second story telephone operators made their connections and conveyed local news.
Green oversaw the expansion of telephone service from Forsyth to Cabaniss, Smarr, Bolingbroke, and then eventually to Macon. The line from Forsyth to Macon featured chestnut posts and two no. 12 copper wires for better transmission.
By the end of 1899, Green could provide telephone connection to New York, too. He celebrated the expansion of service by allowing people in Forsyth to call their friends in New York free.
In 1904 the Southern Bell Telephone Company got the telephone franchise for Forsyth and Green became manager of the operation. Southern Bell, though, immediately caused a ruckus in the community: the company increased the monthly rates to two dollars for a household and three dollars for a business. Irate citizens in Forsyth held a public meeting at city hall to protest, but probably to no avail.