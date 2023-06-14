Depot

In its 200 years Forsyth has had a number of banks–but only one national bank.  Before  1901 when the First  National Bank of Forsyth opened its doors, there existed banks in town, but none of them was a national bank.

“National” in its title made the Forsyth National Bank distinctive. It had its charter not from the state but from the federal government, which authorized national banks such as the one in Forsyth to issue notes that circulated.  