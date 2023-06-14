In its 200 years Forsyth has had a number of banks–but only one national bank. Before 1901 when the First National Bank of Forsyth opened its doors, there existed banks in town, but none of them was a national bank.
“National” in its title made the Forsyth National Bank distinctive. It had its charter not from the state but from the federal government, which authorized national banks such as the one in Forsyth to issue notes that circulated.
A leading Forsyth capitalist, James M. (“Captain”) Ponder, and his son-in-law, the attorney Samuel Rutherford, opened the doors of their new bank in January 1901 with cash capital of $30,000. Ponder was president and Paul A. Bowden cashier.
Other leading Forsyth capitalists initially held stock in the bank. These included R. P. Brooks, J. W. Newton, and Charles A. Ensign. Before the end of the year, however, Brooks, Newton, and Bowden sold Ponder and Rutherford their stock, making the bank essentially an enterprise of Captain Ponder and his son-in-law.
The bank moved into its permanent home at what is now 35 West Johnston Street in the fall of 1902 and celebrated with a reception to show off their “elegant and costly” building and furnishings. Today Pickled Okra occupies that spot.
Soon members of the Hill family began to work there. William C. Hill became cashier in 1903 and a few years later, his brother, Charner W. Hill, assumed those responsibilities. The Hill brothers went on in 1908 to establish the Monroe County Bank, having gained banking experience at the First National Bank of Forsyth.
As a bank in an agricultural society, the First National Bank accepted a variety of collateral. In 1906, for example, collateral was a nine-year-old medium size blue horse mule, one medium size black horse mule and a small bay horse mule five years old. The bank had to foreclose on the borrower and sold the mules on the courthouse steps. In 1914, the bank lent to farmers with cotton in any warehouse in the county with the ginned cotton as collateral.
When the First National Bank installed a new security system in 1908, it took advantage of the improvement to advertise, “Deposit your money with the First National Bank where thieves do not ‘break through and steal’ on account of the Patent Burglar Alarm which would surely give them away.”
After 15 years in business, the First National Bank of Forsyth ceased operation. According to the Advertiser, this was a “voluntary action on the part of the stockholders” and the “bank’s affairs are in excellent shape.” When it closed its doors in January 1916, all but $9,260 of its notes had been redeemed.
What happened to the $9,260 in tens and twenties of the First National Bank of Forsyth that went unredeemed? Dealers in old currency know of none to have come on the market. Chip Davis, a currency guru, suggests that a single such note might fetch between $10,000 and $20,000–a thousand times its face value–but as none has surfaced, who knows how much or how little it might bring at auction.