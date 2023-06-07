During World War II, the city of Forsyth had a ship named for it. Local political leaders worked through the influential Carl Vinson of Milledgeville, then the chair of the House Naval Affairs Committee, to secure this honor.
With the presence of several Forsyth citizens, the U. S. S. Forsyth was launched on May 22, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, where the American Shipbuilding Company had constructed it at the cost of $3,500,000. Miss Mary Persons, a daughter of Robert T. Persons, christened the vessel using a bottle of Sandusky Ohio champagne, and the crowd of about 3,000 cheered.
Going there with her was the mayor of Forsyth, Ashley Phinazee. Her uncle, Judge Ogden Persons, was present for the launching as was Agnes Cochran Bramblett, who wrote a poem for the occasion.
Attending the ceremony as guests of the American Shipbuilding Company were Aldermen Holmes Zellner and Oscar Chapman as well as Forsyth’s Chief of Police Paul W. Wilson.
Several others not then from Forsyth but with Forsyth connections attended. These included J. S. Jossey and his wife and the two daughters of Hattie Bloodworth Jackson, who had grown up in Forsyth.
The U.S.S. Forsyth had a shakedown cruise in the Caribbean before it went to Argentina, Newfoundland. There the ship’s crew was responsible for collecting meteorological information–and coming to the rescue of any ship in distress.
A year later, the U.S.S. Forsyth assisted in the surrender of a German submarine in the Atlantic that was carrying a German technical mission to Tokyo. [Two Japanese officers on board committed suicide rather than surrender.]
After V-E Day, the Forsyth operated out of Recife, Brazil on weather station duty until the ship was decommissioned, first by the Navy and finally by the Coast Guard in 1946.
To bring the launching of the ship in May 1944 to those who couldn’t attend, J. S. Jossey of the Film Exchange in Cleveland made a movie to be shown later in Forsyth.
And in 2000, the History Channel featured a segment on the surrender of the German submarine to the Forsyth, pointing out that the submarine carried technical information on unmanned rockets and jet airplanes that would have been invaluable for the Japanese–had it gotten to them.