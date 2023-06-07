depot

During World War II, the city of Forsyth had a ship named for it. Local political leaders worked through the influential Carl Vinson of Milledgeville, then the chair of the House Naval Affairs Committee,  to secure this honor.

 With the presence of several Forsyth citizens, the U. S. S. Forsyth was launched on May 22, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, where the American Shipbuilding Company had constructed it at the cost of $3,500,000. Miss Mary Persons, a daughter of Robert T. Persons, christened the vessel using a bottle of Sandusky Ohio champagne, and the crowd of about 3,000 cheered.