The facade of 7 West Johnston Street is an ever-present reminder of Bramblett and Brother’s hardware store that served Forsyth under the Bramblett name until it became Forsyth Hardware in the 1940s.
In May 1870, Augustus W. and Alfred H. Bramblett arrived in Forsyth, having left Hawkinsville, where they had gone after the Civil War, each having five dollars in his pocket.
In Hawkinsville, the brothers had set up their tin and hardware shop on Commerce Street at the sign of the big coffee pot. They lived in the same building where they worked, using their coats for pillows and their work benches for a bed.
In May 1870 they moved to Forsyth and opened their business on the east side of the square. [Karl Bramblett Hill said that the men had come to know Forsyth when they had a contract to make gas lamps to illuminate its town square.] Three years later they purchased property at the north west corner of Lee and Johnston Streets, built a store, and Bramblett family men operated their business from that spot for more than 70 years.
The crest of their new building reflected their skill in metal work. The design, remains of which still exist, came from the drawing board of August A. Rauschenberg, the German-born architect who lived in Forsyth at the time.
Good businessmen, the brothers looked for other opportunities beyond the operation of their hardware store. When Frank N. Wilder died in 1884, they purchased his undertaking business and employed George Banks to manage it. The family sold the funeral home when Dr. Walter Bramblett began to practice medicine in Forsyth. His father said that he didn’t want to have to bury his son’s mistakes.
When the city put in a municipal water system in Rev. Billy Beard 1897, the brothers saw an opportunity to go into the plumbing business, taking advantage of the new utility.
When Monroe County farmers began to commercially grow peaches, Alfred H. Bramblett with some other capitalists in Forsyth organized the Forsyth Canning Company, a business that combined Bramblett’s interest in agriculture with his knowledge of using tin to can.
In 1946 when Augustus Walter Bramblett, the son of Augustus Wildman Bramblett, retired from the family business, he sold his interests to Charlie D. Hollis and Louis E. Zellner, who then changed the company’s name to Forsyth Hardware Company. That company closed its doors in the late 20th century, after a hardware company had functioned in that spot for more than a century.