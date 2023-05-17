Depot

The facade of  7 West Johnston Street is an ever-present reminder of Bramblett and Brother’s hardware store that served Forsyth under the Bramblett name until it became Forsyth Hardware  in the 1940s.

In May 1870, Augustus W. and Alfred H. Bramblett arrived in Forsyth, having left Hawkinsville, where they had gone after the Civil War, each having five dollars in his pocket.  