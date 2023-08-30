Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia path (map/NOAA)

Whenever you see a long convoy of Army trucks heading south on I-75, you know there's a hurricane on the way. Tropical Storm Idalia intensified to hurricane strength Tuesday morning on its path toward Florida's Gulf coast. Sustained winds reaching 120 mph are projected as it approaches the coast, making it a Category 3 hurricane. The storm is expected to reach along the Florida Big Bend on Wednesday and weaken to a Category 1 hurricane as the center moves into far Southeast Georgia later that evening. It is forecasted to be near the Carolina coastline by Thursday.

Florida residents have already loaded up with emergency supplies, sandbags and plywood. Many have evacuated their low-lying homes. A number of these evacuees are waiting out the storm in Forsyth hotels.