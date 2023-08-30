Whenever you see a long convoy of Army trucks heading south on I-75, you know there's a hurricane on the way. Tropical Storm Idalia intensified to hurricane strength Tuesday morning on its path toward Florida's Gulf coast. Sustained winds reaching 120 mph are projected as it approaches the coast, making it a Category 3 hurricane. The storm is expected to reach along the Florida Big Bend on Wednesday and weaken to a Category 1 hurricane as the center moves into far Southeast Georgia later that evening. It is forecasted to be near the Carolina coastline by Thursday.
Florida residents have already loaded up with emergency supplies, sandbags and plywood. Many have evacuated their low-lying homes. A number of these evacuees are waiting out the storm in Forsyth hotels.
Justin at La Quinta Inn said they've already made a few reservations from people living on the Gulf Coast and expect a lot more as the storm gets closer to land. The hotel has a protocol employees follow to help people during disaster situations. Instructions and emergency phone numbers are printed out and passed to employees to ensure their guests are safe and have everything they need.
The Holiday Inn Express has been getting a lot of calls since Monday, when it became obvious, Idalia was going to strengthen. Hotel employee Richard Rangel said they have just a few rooms left. He expected the hotel to be filled by the end of Tuesday.
A representative at the Comfort Suites said their hotel has also made a lot of reservations due to the storm but also has had a few cancellations because people don't want to travel in heavy traffic during inclement weather.
Hurricane Idalia's path is not expected to pass through Monroe County as of press time.