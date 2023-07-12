Forsyth voted to buy a backhoe for $89,302 on the recommendation of Forsyth public works director Mike Batchelor on July 5. He said that the city’s backhoe isn’t operable and as he was investigating repairs and replacement equipment, he was offered a good buy from Wade Tractor of Griffin.

Batchelor said the New Holland B95C Backhoe was on a municipal lease in 2022 and was returned with only 153 hours of use. He said it is substantially the same piece of equipment that the city has now but with a few more bells and whistles. Batchelor said almost every cylinder on the city’s backhoe are leaking and only two gears work. His research found it was bought used in 2001 for $64,000, including financing. He couldn’t find any information on its condition when purchased. He said its “Engine” light has been on as long as he has been using it, at least six years.