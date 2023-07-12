Forsyth voted to buy a backhoe for $89,302 on the recommendation of Forsyth public works director Mike Batchelor on July 5. He said that the city’s backhoe isn’t operable and as he was investigating repairs and replacement equipment, he was offered a good buy from Wade Tractor of Griffin.
Batchelor said the New Holland B95C Backhoe was on a municipal lease in 2022 and was returned with only 153 hours of use. He said it is substantially the same piece of equipment that the city has now but with a few more bells and whistles. Batchelor said almost every cylinder on the city’s backhoe are leaking and only two gears work. His research found it was bought used in 2001 for $64,000, including financing. He couldn’t find any information on its condition when purchased. He said its “Engine” light has been on as long as he has been using it, at least six years.
“The transmission is shot, and the quote to repair is $25,000,” said Batchelor. “I can’t see spending $25,000 on repairs that may last six weeks or six years.”
Batchelor said he was asking for quotes expecting a machine to be available next year if the city decided to buy it when the salesman called with this backhoe available now. Its price new is $146,794, for a savings of $57,495. It comes with a two-year, 2,000 hour warranty. Batchelor recommended the city borrow from its competitive trust fund and pay itself back rather that borrowing.
In response to a question about how the backhoe will be moved from one job site to the next, Batchelor said it can be driven around town and the city has a trailer that can transport it. He said it will be used for asphalt repair, debris removal and road repair.
“It was help with everything we do maintaining the city,” said Batchelor.
Asked if the enclosed cab, which the old backhoe doesn’t have, is a luxury, Batchelor said that it isn’t necessary but is standard on later models because workers want the heat and air conditioning and because it is a safety feature. He said the new machine has a clam shell pick-up arm that can be the city’s answer to its grapple truck problems.
• Forsyth passed a new pricing schedule for security lights. Batchelor said the city is pushing toward all LED light fixtures. Other than some specialty lighting in town, the city will have three tiers of security lights: standard, medium and flood.
Pricing begins at $11.52 (100 watts) and increases to $23.59 (400 watts). There is a 1,000 watt metal halide for $34.50.
• Council approved paying Boone Trucking Inc. of Forsyth $8,500 to clear around the sewer lines at the city’s Southwest water treatment plant.
Former city manager Janice Storey said the city is responsible for clearing around the lines in the work being done to upgrade the plant. She said the city may need to build some temporary creek crossings.
The quote from Boone Trucking includes clearing around lines and pull 1,000 feet of silt fence, using an excavator and skid steer. It estimates the work will take 2-3 days.