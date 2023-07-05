Don Daniel

Don Daniel

ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN 

The Fourth of July has always and still is my favorite of holidays and yes even more favorite than Christmas. Understanding what The Fourth means to me is very simple: makes me proud to be an American. There is a song “Proud To Be An American” and every time I hear Lee Greenwood sing it I get chill bumps. Same with the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America”. 