ON THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
The Fourth of July has always and still is my favorite of holidays and yes even more favorite than Christmas. Understanding what The Fourth means to me is very simple: makes me proud to be an American. There is a song “Proud To Be An American” and every time I hear Lee Greenwood sing it I get chill bumps. Same with the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America”.
I feel that our democracy and country are being challenged by those who want to usurp power and challenge the freedoms we are guaranteed under our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
One of the reasons I felt more patriotic this year is the “defiance” of a Monroe County Zoning Board member to publicly refuse a $500 stipend “awarded” for doing his appointed job. Personally, he should, along with other members of the Board, flatly and publicly deny accepting the $500 checks. I still don’t understand why Commissioner George Emami proposed the check awarding. It was not for working beyond the line of duty. It makes it appear it is some sort of future bribe since the commissioner is in the real estate and home-building business which often has to go before the zoning board to get approval for building more homes or some other kind of development.
RECEIVED MANY comments in regards to the City of Forsyth interviewing only two finalists for the city manager position and both being from Atlanta. Here’s one comment: “I am flabbergasted that Forsyth couldn’t find someone outside of Atlanta who is qualified for the Forsyth city manager position. Let’s hope they leave the Atlanta politics in Atlanta!”
ALL OVER the news is reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to reject the race-based system to consider race in university admissions. It was about time! I remember when I was in high school, determining whether I would be admitted to North Georgia College was whether or not my grades met the criteria (you know my high school courses grades). Thanks to encouraging parents, no, demanding parents, who insisted that I study, study and study to “keep my grades up”, I succeeded but without some personal liberties being threatened.
WITH THE death of Hospital Board Chairman Phillip English, the local board is back in the more than capable and reappointed leadership of Mac Brown. The board is facing some challenges particularly whether or not to renew and continue at a taxpayer annual cost of $450,000 payable to Atrium a North Carolina mega-corporation to “manage” the local hospital.
Remember, the present county commission voted to discontinue funding the hospital with a special local option sales tax. A lot of rumors twirled around that decision.
BY THE time you are reading this, Monday night the Forsyth City Council will have given Mayor Eric Wilson approval to provide a letter of support for a proposed Georgia Department of Transportation roundabout project.
I haven’t seen the roundabout advertised or talked about. Guess the mayor and city council decided to keep it a surprise as they are notorious for doing. Very similar to dumping polluted city water in the Ocmulgee for Juliette and Bibb County Residents to drink.
THE ANSWERS came in seconds apart answers to last week's The Question. So Robert Gowey and Aubrey Gore both get goodie certificates
Here's The Question for this week: Where does the DOT want to put the first roundabout in Forsyth city limits?
FORTY-SEVEN building permits were issued in May by the Forsyth-Monroe County Building Department. My Home Builders was issued the largest number of permits, 13, for their development on Sanders Road.
AND THIS from Ambrose Bierce’s The Devil’s Dictionary: Justice: a commodity which in a more or less adulterated condition the State sells to the citizen as a reward for his allegiance, taxes and personal service.
