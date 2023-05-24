Gilda Stanbery

Gilda Stanbery

National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, spotlights the essential role that travel plays in driving economic growth and innovation. The 2023 theme is #TravelForward.

 “The travel industry fuels every industry—our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”