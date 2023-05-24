National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, spotlights the essential role that travel plays in driving economic growth and innovation. The 2023 theme is #TravelForward.
“The travel industry fuels every industry—our industry’s success is the nation’s success,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman. “This week is a prime opportunity to elevate the message that travel is essential to moving America’s economy forward.”
Established in 1983, NTTW marks the U.S. travel industry’s role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, stimulating business activity and elevating the quality of life for everyday Americans. The U.S. travel industry generated a $2.6 trillion economic output in 2022 and supported 15 million jobs, fueling communities, small businesses and working families across the country.
Travel spending generated nearly $160 billion in federal, state and local taxes in 2022—revenue that helped fund critical public services while saving each U.S. household an average of $1,270 in taxes.
City of Forsyth Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) Executive Director/CEO Gilda Stanbery shared from the latest report produced by the Georgia Department of Economic Development that the 2021 economic impact of domestic travel in Forsyth and Monroe County was $62.2 million in visitor spending; 788 jobs; and $16.2 million in labor income. This saves each Monroe County household $496 a year in taxes. She anticipates a greater impact when the 2022 numbers are released.
Forsyth CVB recognizes travel’s essential contributions throughout the year. In recognition of NTTW Sweet Snack Sacks were delivered to the 12 hotels and KOA to thank their staffs for all they do to create a great experience for visitors and to support the other small businesses in the community. The next Tourism Partners meeting, co-sponsored with Forsyth MainStreet, is set for June 8. The Tourism Partner meetings bring together the downtown merchants/restaurants, attractions, and hoteliers to share information, make connections and, most importantly, to support one another.
“Travel is at the heart of Forsyth, powering a strong economy, creating jobs, and strengthening our community’s culture and identity,” said Forsyth CVB chair Helen Walker, “This National Travel and Tourism Week, we are proud to celebrate all that travel does for our community now, and all that it will contribute to in the future.”