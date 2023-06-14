Forsyth recognized Georgia Cities Week at the end of April with a variety of activities. It was the 24th anniversary of Georgia Cities Week, which is promoted by the Georgia Municipal Association to draw attention to local governments and the services they provide.
Forsyth Main Street coordinator, Kemie Childs, organized activities targeted at involving a number of citizens. Included was an art contest for students in grades 3-5 and an essay contest for students in grades 6-8. The first and second place winners at each grade level in the art contest and the first place winners at each grade level for the essay contest were invited to tour Forsyth City Hall on May 10 with Mayor Eric Wilson and other city officials and then to have lunch at the Forsyth Public Safety Training Center with Police Chief Woodrow Blue and other fire and police administrators.