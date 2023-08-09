Forsyth native and former FPD star Austin Cox got his first career save for the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, Aug. 4.
Cox struck out Alec Bohm, then induced a double play off the bat of Bryce Harper to secure his first career save and secure the Royals’ 7-5 win over the Phillies in Philadelphia.
Cox told a broadcaster after the game that he was speechless, but his big grin told the story.
Cox started the season with the Class AAA Omaha Storm Chasers. He’s now been called up to the Royals three times this year.
Cox’s father Stephen Cox told the Reporter that his wife and other two sons were glued to the TV.
“It was exciting,” said Stephen. “I wish we could have been there.”
Cox has become a regular reliever out of the bullpen for Kansas City. While the Royals have struggled this season, Cox’s win gave them their 7th straight win.
Cox pitched in 3 straight games during that streak last week.
“He’s found his role,” said Stephen.
Cox and the Royals are In Boston this week to play the Red Sox. The season will end at the close of September as the Royals don’t have playoff hopes.