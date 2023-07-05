Dr. Wenuyan Wu

Dr. Wenuyan Wu of Forsyth, middle, shown with Edward Blum, president of Students For Fair Admissions, which won its case against UNC and Harvard for race-based admissions, and Richard Sander, a UCLA professor who’s quoted in the Supreme Court decision issued on Friday. (Special to the Reporter)

GUEST COLUMN  

Justices Roberts, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanagh and Barrett have delivered the American people a fantastic Fourth of July gift with their majority opinion in Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard College and the University of North Carolina. The ruling overturns race-conscious university admissions and affirms “the transcendent aims of the Equal Protection Clause … ‘that all persons, whether colored or white, shall stand equal before the laws of the States.’”