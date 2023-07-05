Justices Roberts, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanagh and Barrett have delivered the American people a fantastic Fourth of July gift with their majority opinion in Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard College and the University of North Carolina. The ruling overturns race-conscious university admissions and affirms “the transcendent aims of the Equal Protection Clause … ‘that all persons, whether colored or white, shall stand equal before the laws of the States.’”
No matter how much our political leaders from the President to Congressional progressives to union bosses would want you to see this as a result of “right-wing extremism,” it is simply not true.
America has a growing, broad-based and national consensus for equal justice. Over 74% of Americans oppose considering race and ethnicity in college admissions. American voters of all backgrounds, even in our country’s most progressive strongholds like California and Washington, have consistently voted against race-based government action at ballot boxes.
After a decades-long civil rights movement waged by those who believe in this uncompromising truth (myself included as SFFA’s long-term ally and partner), the Supreme Court has resolutely acknowledged the triumph of equality as the cornerstone of the American experiment over the shape-shifting dogma of “diversity and equity.” The Court concluded that “[r]acial and ethnic distinctions of any sort are inherently suspect” and that “[e]liminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it.”
Putting Americans in rigid racial categories, or in the Court’s language, treating race for race’s sake, contradicts the diversity argument. It operates on a self-righteous assumption that “members of the same racial group—regardless of their age, education, economic status, or the community in which they live—think alike.” More importantly, it demeans the dignity and worth of all Americans because we would be judged by ancestry instead of our own merit.
While the political status quo laments the long over-due expiration of race-based affirmative action, their demands for devising public policies based on race in perpetuity directly contravene the letter and spirit of the Fourteenth Amendment and the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Affirmative action, a policy regime established with Executive Order 10925 in 1961, was initially concerned with non-discrimination. Unfortunately, the regime had morphed into an industrial complex sustained on political favoritism, racial preferences and group grievances.
Many well-intentioned and highly accomplished folks support the sentiments behind government preferences, without examining contemporary evidence showing its counterproductive and corrosive effects on our society. President Biden condemns the court ruling as not representative of “what America stands for.” He is right about fighting for “what America stands for.” Yet America does not stand for odious racial classifications upon which the diversity paradigm is built. It stands for “liberty, equality, and justice for all.”