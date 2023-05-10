Forsyth city council unanimously approved an agreement with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) at its May 1 meeting dealing with violations at the city’s two water pollution control plants (WPCP) from August 2018-August 2022. The lengthy EPD document said that 38 “effluent” violations at the Northeast WPCP occurred during the time period, of which 30 were total recoverable copper limit violations.

Effluent is defined as liquid waste or sewage discharged into a river or the sea. 