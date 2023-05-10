Forsyth city council unanimously approved an agreement with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) at its May 1 meeting dealing with violations at the city’s two water pollution control plants (WPCP) from August 2018-August 2022. The lengthy EPD document said that 38 “effluent” violations at the Northeast WPCP occurred during the time period, of which 30 were total recoverable copper limit violations.
Effluent is defined as liquid waste or sewage discharged into a river or the sea.
The agreement addresses a 5,000 gallon spill of raw sewage on May 15, 2018 into Slippery Rock Creek due to a blockage at 300 Montpelier Ave. Forsyth submitted a report on May 18 detailing the blockage in the pipe was removed and corrective action was taken to stop the spill.
The agreement deals with the repeated levels of copper, zinc and phosphorous above acceptable levels at the WPCP. It sys on April 20, 2022 Forsyth informed EPD that it was working to obtain a new wasteland allocation at a new location for the Northeast WPCP and on June 1, 2022 Forsyth submitted a Design Development Report for EPD approval detailing modification planned to address the ongoing copper violations.
A penalty calculation summary shows a total settlement of $13,004 after adjustments are made to a $46,694 penalty. Forsyth agreed to pay the $13,004 penalty to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources within 30 days and to develop and submit a Corrective Action Plan and implementation schedule including an estimated final compliance date. Part of the Plan is to identify the causes of phosphorus violations and to comply with Northeast WPCP phosphorus limits.
Also within 30 days Forsyth is to submit information on mitigation of copper violations at the WPCP. Within 60 days Forsyth is to submit a schedule for long-term compliance. Beginning July 1, 2023 Forsyth must provide quarterly reports of the Correction Action Plan until the order is met and closed, with a penalty of $250 for each month Forsyth doesn’t comply with all copper permit limits.
The agreement nots that on Aug. 11, 2022 Forsyth estimated that relocating the discharge from the Northeast WPCP to a new location identified as “WLA000170” would take a minimum of two years. It said other improvements would be made to address the copper violations in the meantime but didn’t give any timeline.
Council also unanimously approved a 4th amendment to an intergovernmental agreement with six other cities to provide electricity to Blockstream, a bitcoin mining facility in Adel. Since the facility is currently not in operation, the agreement is to charge actual meter usage at a rate reduced from $5/kilowatt hour to $2/kilowatt beginning last September.
The original agreement was dated July 1, 2019. It was coordinated by the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG) with seven member cities, including Forsyth. Council member Chris Hewett asked the average amount Forsyth received through the agreement while Blockstream was operating, and city manager Janice Hall said $2 million/year plus deductions from MEAG bills for electricity bought by Forsyth.