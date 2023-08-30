Plans to build about 78 townhomes and 26 single family units on 30 acres at the corner of Frontage Road and Oakridge Road won initial approval from the city on Monday night.
Capital Ridge Homes is asking the city to rezone 30 acres off of North Frontage Road from highway business to multi-family.
Local realtor Kerri Swearingen represented Capital Ridge Homes at the Planning & Zoning meeting. Brian Wesley of Capital Ridge Homes LLC, Hapeville made the re-zoning application, with Monroe Venture LLC listed as the current property owner.
Forsyth economic development director Cody Ellis said the project hasn’t met with “First Step” yet, where city department heads answer and ask questions about city services the project with need and help with preliminary plans for the proposed project.
Regarding the re-zoning, Ellis said that everything the fronts North Frontage Road is zoned highway business, but parcels behind are zoned for residential development. Swearingen said the tract is currently 55 acres with plans to divide it and develop the back 30 acres for residences. Two small spaces that have self storage units and a cell tower are already cut out on N. Frontage Road. The residential development will have ingress and egress from both N. Frontage Road and Oakridge Road, which is adjacent to Betsy Lynn Estates.
Swearigen said that although the project hasn’t been to the First Step program, she has talked with Craig Helms of Forsyth’s water & sewer management company, H2O, and has confirmed that Forsyth can provided water & sewer to the development. She said the single family houses will be on about 1/3 acre lots. The nearby houses in the Betsy Lynn subdivision are on .4 acre to 1/2 acre lots.
Planning & Zoning Chair Steve Coleman said 78 townhomes on the tract made him a little antsy. Swearingen said the developers looked at demographics and saw the need for townhomes at a $200,000 price point with current interest rates. She said the developer has built other residences in Monroe County.
“I prefer townhomes that are owned instead of apartments,” said Swearingen. “This is a new concept for our city.”
She said the landscaping for the development would be brought back to Planning & Zoning to discuss in its Design & Review capacity. Swearingen said tentatively the townhomes are to be about 1,400 square feet; there will be a Home Owners Association. Each lot is platted. Swearingen said developers are looking for places to put roofs to meet the demand in Monroe County; the proximity of this lot to I-75 adds to its appeal.
The motion to rezone was approved unanimously, 4-0, with Martin Presley, Michael Brewster, Steve Coleman and Keisha Rawls voting in favor and Kathy Rowland and Hal Clarke absent. The rezoning will be advertised for public hearings and will require final approval by city council.