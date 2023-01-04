homeless

Terry Ricks sleeps under the I-75/Lee Street bridge back in December. Locals put him in a motel, but there he fell and broke his neck. Now he’s been diagnosed with bone cancer. (Photo/Will Davis)

Forsyth residents rallied to help a homeless man who found his way to town last month, but now the man has more needs than when he arrived.

Locals started seeing Terry Ricks sleeping on a cot underneath the Lee Street/I-75 bridge in the fall.