Forsyth residents rallied to help a homeless man who found his way to town last month, but now the man has more needs than when he arrived.
Locals started seeing Terry Ricks sleeping on a cot underneath the Lee Street/I-75 bridge in the fall.
The Rev. Cleveland Jarrell, pastor of Greater Friendship Baptist Church in Forsyth and a member of the Monroe County Ministerial Association, said he met Ricks under the I-75 bridge about 3 months ago to see if he could help him. Some local women were trying to do the same and wound up paying for him to stay at the nearby New Forsyth Inn just before the arctic blast hit the South around Christmas.
“Thank God he got out from that cold,” said Jarrell.
But things went sideways before Christmas when Ricks fell in his hotel room and his head struck a chair. He was able to crawl to the phone and call for help. Ricks was taken to Atrium hospital in Macon where he was diagnosed with a broken vertebra. But after more tests, he was also diagnosed with bone cancer.
“I don’t know how to proceed,” sighed Jarrell.
Ricks is still at Atrium, as he has nowhere to go and lots of health problems.
Jarrell said a lot of people in Monroe County have asked about helping, and some have discussed setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money for him. Jarrell said Ricks’ family is in Florida but they’re not close. Jarrell said he guesses that Ricks is on welfare of some kind. But he said Monroe County is a rich county and so people need to do something. But he doesn’t know where Ricks would go or how he could be treated.
If anyone has suggestions, call Jarrell at 478-994-2986.
