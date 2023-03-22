A Forsyth homeless man who locals tried to help in recent months has died after a bout with bone cancer.

Forsyth residents tried to help Terry Ricks after he had been seen this winter sleeping on his cot by the I-75 bridge over Lee Street. The Rev. Cleveland Jarrell, pastor of Greater Friendship Baptist Church in Forsyth and a member of the Monroe County Ministerial Association, visited Ricks under the I-75 bridge to see if he could help him. Jarrell said Dee Davis of Forsyth also tried to help.