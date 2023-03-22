A Forsyth homeless man who locals tried to help in recent months has died after a bout with bone cancer.
Forsyth residents tried to help Terry Ricks after he had been seen this winter sleeping on his cot by the I-75 bridge over Lee Street. The Rev. Cleveland Jarrell, pastor of Greater Friendship Baptist Church in Forsyth and a member of the Monroe County Ministerial Association, visited Ricks under the I-75 bridge to see if he could help him. Jarrell said Dee Davis of Forsyth also tried to help.
When nighttime temps fell into the teens at Christmas, Davis and some friends paid for Ricks to stay at the nearby New Forsyth Inn.
But things went sideways when Ricks fell in his hotel room and his head struck a chair. He was able to crawl to the phone and call for help. Ricks was taken to Atrium Hospital in Macon where he was diagnosed with a broken vertebra. But after more tests, he was also diagnosed with bone cancer.
Jarrell said he also had a bad bed sore on his back from sleeping on his cot. Jarrell told the Reporter that Ricks died at the hospital in February.
Jarrell said Davis found a funeral home in Griffin to cremate Ricks’ body. Jarrell said Davis is a member of Union Hill Church and is a fine young person.