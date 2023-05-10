The city held a reception for retiring city manager Janice Hall on Thursday, May 4. Mayor Eric Wilson said he was shocked when she asked for Thursday off earlier in the week because she getting married on Friday. In the end they had to tell her about the surprise reception and she agreed to attend. She’s shown with businessman Ty Hannah, whose large tract along I-75 was annexed into the city in recent years. Hannah said he deals with cities all over Georgia and Hall is one of the best and most responsive.
