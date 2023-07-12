Forsyth city council recognized Forsyth police officer Marcus Walker on July 5 for rendering aid to a shooting victim on Milledge Circle. Mayor Eric Wilson and Chief Woodrow Blue presented a Certificate of Excellence to Walker for his actions on duty on June 4.
Walker and other Forsyth police officers responded to a call of shots fired and found multiple victims, including one shot in the back. Walker used the techniques he had learned about three weeks earlier in a Stop the Bleed class and controlled the bleeding until Emergency Medical Services arrived to transport the victim to Atrium for care.