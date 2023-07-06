Hoyt

HOYT

An employee of the Clarion Pointe Hotel at 333 Harold G. Clark Parkway got a room at the Monroe County jail on Sunday night June 11. According to the incident report from the Forsyth Police Department, officer Colt Taylor was dispatched to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. after the caller, employee Ms. Melnikova, said she was struck by a coworker, Li’paige Zhane Holt, 28, of Macon, so she pointed a gun at her. 

Taylor found blood on the floor of the hotel lobby and on the front desk when he arrived with Ms. Melnikova in the front office. She told the officer the assault was recorded on the hotel cameras and a manager was on the way. 