An employee of the Clarion Pointe Hotel at 333 Harold G. Clark Parkway got a room at the Monroe County jail on Sunday night June 11. According to the incident report from the Forsyth Police Department, officer Colt Taylor was dispatched to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. after the caller, employee Ms. Melnikova, said she was struck by a coworker, Li’paige Zhane Holt, 28, of Macon, so she pointed a gun at her.
Taylor found blood on the floor of the hotel lobby and on the front desk when he arrived with Ms. Melnikova in the front office. She told the officer the assault was recorded on the hotel cameras and a manager was on the way.
She explained that she and Holt were arguing because Holt didn’t want her to go to work at the neighboring hotel (Comfort Suites) and Holt started getting aggressive. Melnikova threatened her with pepper spray and when Holt got louder, she took out her cell phone to record her. That‚Äôs when Holt started repeatedly punching her and Melnikova grabbed her gun and told her to leave. Holt then left immediately.
Mr. Buckner, who was a witness and recorded the altercation on his phone, told Taylor that Holt was scheduled to work at the Clarion location and Melnikova was covering for someone at the other hotel. He said Melnikova told Holt that she was in charge and was going to the Comfort Suites. Holt disagreed with Melnikova and Melnikova got in her face. Holt then started punching.
Holt told Taylor that Melnikova is not a manager, so she could not tell her what to do. She stated that Melnikova was getting her in her face, so she hit her. She said she was standing at the desk and Melnikova walked up to her, got into her personal space, and started taunting her.
Taylor viewed hotel camera footage and the videos shot by Melnikova and Buckner that showed Holt yelling ‚ÄúRun up b**ch!‚Äù at Melnikova and swinging at her. Melnikova told her to get back and Holt said, ‚ÄúOn my momma, I will wear you out!‚Äù Holt slapped the phone out of her hand and continued to punch her. Melnikova ran to the back, retrieved the handgun and told her to get out.
Holt was taken to the Monroe County Jail with a warrant for simple battery.