City attorney Bobby Melton administers the oath of office to new Forsyth Main Street/Downtown Development Authority members on Sept. 11.
The Forsyth Main Street/Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors swore in three new members at its Monday, Sept. 11 meeting, giving it a full board. Main Street and DDA have a joint board since many of the areas of interest of the two entities overlap. Main Street coordinates events and activities that enhance the quality of life in Forsyth while DDA focuses on helping businesses thrive in downtown.