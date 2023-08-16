IVEY

IVEY

A 41-year-old Forsyth man who used to volunteer with high school kids at an area church and school was indicted Monday for trying to sell a 16-year-old girl on the “dark web”.

A Jasper County grand jury on Monday indicted Kelly Ivey, 41, of 352 Jackson Lindsey Road, Forsyth for cruelty to children and attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl.