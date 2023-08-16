A 41-year-old Forsyth man who used to volunteer with high school kids at an area church and school was indicted Monday for trying to sell a 16-year-old girl on the “dark web”.
A Jasper County grand jury on Monday indicted Kelly Ivey, 41, of 352 Jackson Lindsey Road, Forsyth for cruelty to children and attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl.
Jasper County district attorney Wright Barksdale told the Reporter that they’re still plowing through data and working with other agencies on the case so he cannot say much.
“We’re not done digging,” said Barksdale.
He did say it’s not an “everyday” case for his office.
Ivey was arrested at the Hwy. 83 boat ramp on the Ocmulgee River by the Jasper County sheriff’s office on June 30, according to an arrest report. Warrants obtained by the Reporter said that Ivey tried to sell information about a 16-year-old female’s home address as well as places she regularly attends on the dark web in order for her to be abducted, assaulted or otherwise harmed, causing her tremendous physical trauma.
Ivey has remained in jail since his arrest and was denied bond.
For about a decade, Ivey had been an active member of Rock Springs Church in Milner. He had passed a background check like all other volunteers and was a chaperone for students from Rock Springs’ high school and church youth group on ski and beach trips. He also used to help with youth group every Wednesday night. But he quit coming to the Milner campus about 20 months ago, said Rock Springs administrative pastor Cameron Shiflett.
“It’s so tragic for everybody,” said Shiflett. “Everything we ever knew of him was that he was a good guy.”
Shiflett said Ivey had become friends with the alleged victim and her family through church. He said he wasn’t sure whether the relationship with the teenage girl was romantic and said he would certainly have issues if someone that old were interested in his teen daughter. But he said the family trusted Ivey and was blindsided by the charges. Shiflett said everything they knew of Ivey was that he was a good, standup, morally decent guy.
Shiflett said they were concerned when Ivey quit coming to the Milner campus nearly 2 years ago. They had hoped he had just started going to the Macon campus of Rock Springs because he had family there, but apparently quit going altogether.
“He fell through the cracks,” said Shiflett.
Shiflett said they, too, were stunned to learn of Ivey’s arrest in June. He said if the charges are true, it’s horrible and the church renounces it. But he said the law considers everyone innocent until proven guilty. If he winds up being cleared, Shiflett said it’ll be too late for Ivey’s reputation.
“Whether innocent or guilty, you’ve already destroyed the boy’s life,” said Shiflett. Shiflett said the false rumors and misinformation about the case have been crazy.
Shiflett said Rock Springs members have visited Ivey in jail and are praying for him and everyone involved.
“We hate the sin and love the sinner and continue to minister to him,” said Shiflett. “Everyone needs Jesus. That’s the solution to all this. Whether he’s innocent or guilty, he needs Jesus.”
A mother of a Rock Springs Christian Academy graduate told the Reporter that Ivey had texted her daughter this summer asking if she drove the same car she had in high school. The daughter has since moved to Florida.