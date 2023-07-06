GAILEY

 A Forsyth man driving a truck with a stolen tag, carrying another person’s ID and claiming to be someone else is facing a slew of charges after his arrest in Coweta County on Sunday, June 25.

 Authorities said Bradley Roy Gailey, 56, of Forsyth is a convicted felon who already had “multiple warrants from multiple jurisdictions” when a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy got a hit on his tag and followed Gailey to a gas station on Highway 154.