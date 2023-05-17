A Forsyth man complained to deputy Tom Morgan on May 7 that an unknown neighbor had “de-feathered” his pet turkey.
According to the report, William Wilkins of Fairview Church Road told the deputy that he was upset that his turkey had been aggravated and wanted a report made.
Wilkins took Morgan to his turkey pen, and it was evident that a mature turkey had been attacking the smaller, less dominant turkey. Wilkins also said that he believed someone had picked the lock on the enclosure and broken the eggs inside. There appeared to be no evidence of broken eggs or signs on the lock of being picked. No criminal action was detected upon his investigation and Morgan returned to service.