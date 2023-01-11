A Forsyth man was charged with indecent exposure at High Falls State Park after a mother had to shield her daughter when he was seen masturbating on the park trails, according to a report.
According to the report, deputy Cody Maples was sent to the park on Jan. 2 on a report of a man openly masturbating.
Maples soon found Ken Lloyd Yeager, 46, of Forsyth who matched the description put out by dispatch.
Yeager told Maples he was sure someone had called about him because he looked weird. He said that he was not masturbating and that he often comes to the park for the nature trails.
While speaking with Maples, Yeager was acting nervously, shifting from left foot to right and avoiding eye contact with the deputy. Maples noticed that he had wet spots on the front of his dark blue jeans. He was holding a black jacket in his arms.
Sgt. Thomas Haskins spoke with a female visitor to the park who positively identified Yeager. She told the sergeant that she was on the Tranquility Trail (High Falls Nature Trail) with her 8 year old daughter when she descended the steps and saw Yeager vigorously masturbating. She immediately shielded her daughter from him, and it looked as if Yeager was trying to hide his exposed penis with a large black jacket.
When Yeager saw them, he began to walk back up the stairs towards to bridge with his genitals still exposed. The witness said that at one point Yeager walked across the bridge while vigorously playing with himself. She added that she was afraid to say something to him because she needed to protect her daughter.
Yeager was handcuffed and taken to the Monroe County Jail staff and charged with indecent exposure.