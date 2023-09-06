A man on Teagle Road went to jail after shooting the front tire of his girlfriend’s Ford Explorer on Aug. 27. According to the family violence report, the 22-year-old victim told Cpl. Tyler Rodgers she had been arguing with her boyfriend Demarius Tyus. As he was packing his belongings to leave, she walked next door to get away from him. She said she heard 3-4 gunshots and asked him what he was shooting at. She then found that her driver’s side front tire was flattened.
When Rodgers asked Tyus where his gun was, he replied he already knew the deal, and it was in his backpack. He said that he only shot the tire. He was handcuffed and secured in the rear of Rodgers’ patrol vehicle. The corporal found a Glock 19 9mm pistol and a magazine with 17 hollow point rounds in Tyus’ backpack.