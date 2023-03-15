A Forsyth man was found dead in his car at the Monroe County Self Storage at 2907 Hwy. 41 on March 12. According to the report, property manager Devin Mays told deputy Hannah Bittick that he received a call from a tenant who said they saw the 55-year-old man lying halfway in and out of a silver 2001 Toyota Camry. Mays said he went to the business and found the man who appeared purplish in his face and cold to the touch. He then called 911.
Monroe County Emergency Services were the first on the scene and called the sheriff’s office. When Bittick arrived, the victim, who was identified as Fred Eugene Crapps, had been removed from his car by EMS and was lying dead on the ground. An empty, used hypodermic needle was found on the front passenger seat.