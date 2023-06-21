The 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration was held at the Monroe County Black History Museum on last Saturday. The event attracted around 100 people who enjoyed the music of the local band, The Swag, and lots of friendly fellowship with each other. Rosemary Walker, organizer of the event said she plans on continuing the festivities every year from now on. Rosemary had a lot of assistance putting the celebration together with help from her many friends and family. (Photos/Steve Reece)