Forsyth’s long-time councilman Melvin Lawrence passed away on July 9 after several months of ill health. He had served on Forsyth city council for almost 20 years and was serving at the time of his death, with his Post 3 seat up for reelection this fall.
He first took the oath of office as a city councilman in January 2000, served until 2004 and again took a seat on council in January 2008 and kept it. He was elected to office five times.
Janice Storey, who was a city employee when Lawrence was first elected to council, has known him throughout the years since. She described him as a true public servant and an individual who cared about people.
“He truly cared about the city and the people he represented,” she said. “He is one of those kind gentlemen who always ask about others. He was always the first to welcome others.”
Mayor Eric Wilson recalled that he first met Lawrence and his wife, Catherine, through the Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club shortly after Wilson moved to Forsyth in 2002. Wilson became a council member in 2010 and served with Lawrence as a fellow council member and then as mayor continuously from that time.
“He was a good friend and a good council member, kind and caring,” said Wilson. “He was diligent in looking out for the people he served. He will definitely be missed.”
Wilson said Lawrence was a very faithful public servant. He also developed personal relationships with others who worked for the city and with the citizens he served and was always checking on others to see how they were doing. He recalled that the last council meeting that Lawrence was able to attend in person was in April.
“Whoever follows him will have a big role to fill,” said Storey. “He was a very good hearted man. He will be so, so missed.”
Lawrence frequently spoke of how much he enjoyed serving the citizens of Forsyth. It was rare for him to miss a council meeting, a meeting of a board or committee to which he was assigned or even a city event to which council members were invited. He faithfully attended meetings by Zoom when covid restricted in-person meetings and was one of the first to return to council in person when covid restrictions eased. His absence over the last few months has been very notable.
Lawrence grew up in Macon and graduated from Ballard Hudson Senior High School in 1965. He then attended Savannah State University, graduating with a major in business administration. He has lived in Forsyth for about 34 years. He became well-known and developed many relationships in the community during the 21 years he served as director of the Monroe County senior center.
Lawrence has been very active in the Forsyth-Monroe County community over the years. He has served in leadership roles with Hopewell United Methodist Church, the Forsyth Lions Club, Forsyth Monroe County Kiwanis Club, Forsyth Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and Forsyth Monroe County Rotary Club. He has represented Forsyth on the Monroe County Regional Commission board for several years. He was active in Prince Hall Masonic Lodge 425 and Omega Psi Phi fraternity.
Lawrence was married to Catherine Lawrence. He has four daughters, two sons and many grandchildren.
As a council member, Lawrence completed the highest level of training offered by the Georgia Municipal Association and was honored at various times for completed classes. He represented Forsyth on various Municipal Authority boards, including the training board.
Lawrence was especially proud of being a part of council as it worked to build its new city hall. He was proud to represent Forsyth’s citizens and was known to treat them and those with whom he dealt on their behalf with dignity and courtesy.
When council was faced with decisions, Lawrence often said, “It’s always right to do right.”
The funeral service for Lawrence is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15 at First Baptist Church of Forsyth to ensure there’s enough room.