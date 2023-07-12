Melvin Lawrence

The late city councilman Melvin Lawrence in front of the Reporter. (File photo/Diane Glidewell)

Forsyth’s long-time councilman Melvin Lawrence passed away on July 9 after several months of ill health. He had served on Forsyth city council for almost 20 years and was serving at the time of his death, with his Post 3 seat up for reelection this fall.

He first took the oath of office as a city councilman in January 2000, served until 2004 and again took a seat on council in January 2008 and kept it. He was elected to office five times. 