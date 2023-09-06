For the second time in 2 months, Forsyth has lost a sitting city council member.
Forsyth had to bid farewell to one of its long-time beloved citizens when Ralph Ogletree passed away on Friday, Sept. 1. He had been an important part of the community as both a public servant, a businessman and a neighbor and friend through his 80-plus years.
He served on Forsyth city council for 14 years and was interim mayor for a year after Mayor Richard Truett became ill. He worked with the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, served on Forsyth’s Planning & Zoning Board and on the Downtown Development Authority and Main Street boards. He was active with the Forsyth Monroe County Kiwanis Club, and he served St. James Baptist Church in countless capacities. In fact, he had been a member of St. James Baptist longer than anyone else in the congregation.
Most recently, at the beginning of August, he stepped up to take a seat on Forsyth city council to complete the term of the late Melvin Lawrence through the end of 2023. With another council member having resigned to move out of state at the end of May and Lawrence dying in July, council was struggling to have a quorum of members at all meetings and keep city business moving smoothly. Mayor Eric Wilson said when he asked Ogletree if he would accept the appointment as interim council member, he answered that Forsyth was his home, the only place he had ever called home, and he was happy to do whatever he could for his city.
Ogletree made a careful decision on every vote as a council member because of his love for his city and its citizens.
“He meant a lot to Forsyth. I’m glad I had the opportunity to know him through the years,” said Wilson. “He left a big footprint in Forsyth.”
For most of his years, Ogletree had his wife, Doris, by his side. She was as active and as well known in the community as he was. They bought their home on Cabiness Road/Highway 83 in about 1956, while it was still a dirt road, and lived there together until Doris passed away in 2018. They married when they were both teenagers and raised four children together.
After graduating from Hubbard High School, Ogletree worked for Atlanta Life Insurance and eventually managed district offices around the state for the company, which sent him to college at Albany State. Then he worked for Robins AFB for 30 years. He had a television repair shop in Forsyth, and his family owned several rental houses, depending on him for the necessary maintenance and repairs.
Wilson said that council hasn’t discussed Ogletree’s vacant city council seat, yet, but he thinks it unlikely that anyone else will be appointed to fill it for the time being. He said he may suggest that council go ahead and swear in the candidate who wins Post 3 in the Nov. 7 election at the next council meeting rather than waiting until January to do so since the post is vacant.
There will be a Homecoming Service for Ralph Ogletree at St. James Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. Freeman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
“He’ll be missed,” said James Freeman.